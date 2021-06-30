 Skip to main content
Saint Mary's of Minnesota names Dean's List students
Saint Mary's of Minnesota names Dean's List students

Saint Mary's University

Pictured is a section of the Saint Mary's University campus.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

The following undergraduate students were named to the second semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

The full list includes 438 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.

Here are Dean's List students by hometown:

Black River Falls

Madysen McCormick, daughter of Matthew and Cindy McCormick

Seth Peterson, son of Kari Peterson

Holmen

Jacob Clements, son of Brian and Sara Clements

Brookelyn Lewis, daughter of Denise Lewis

Kyle Palmberg

Mason Palmer, son of Andrew Palmer

Brooklyn Paulson, daughter of Joel and Kimberly Paulson

Braidyn Ruetten, daughter of Kevin Ruetten

Coleton Strupp, son of Patrick and Amy Strupp

Cameron Weber, son of Brian and Andrea Weber

Independence

Joseph Pyka, son of Thomas and Christine Pyka

La Crosse

Brandon Merfeld, son of John and Heather Merfeld

Maya Reichenbacher, daughter of Tome and Tammy Reichenbacher

Elijah Szymanski, son of James and Jennifer Szymanski

Gaojoshia Yang-Nicks, daughter of Nicholas Nicks

Onalaska

Hallie Schmeling, daughter of Darrel and Stephanie Schmeling

Quinn Steinbrecher, son of Chelsey Steinbrecher

Trempealeau

Brett Lettner, son of Laurelle Lettner

