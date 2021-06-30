Saint Mary's of Minnesota names Dean's List students

The following undergraduate students were named to the second semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
The full list includes 438 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
Here are Dean's List students by hometown:
Black River Falls
Madysen McCormick, daughter of Matthew and Cindy McCormick
Seth Peterson, son of Kari Peterson
Holmen
Jacob Clements, son of Brian and Sara Clements
Brookelyn Lewis, daughter of Denise Lewis
Kyle Palmberg
Mason Palmer, son of Andrew Palmer
Brooklyn Paulson, daughter of Joel and Kimberly Paulson
Braidyn Ruetten, daughter of Kevin Ruetten
Coleton Strupp, son of Patrick and Amy Strupp
Cameron Weber, son of Brian and Andrea Weber
Independence
Joseph Pyka, son of Thomas and Christine Pyka
La Crosse
Brandon Merfeld, son of John and Heather Merfeld
Maya Reichenbacher, daughter of Tome and Tammy Reichenbacher
Elijah Szymanski, son of James and Jennifer Szymanski
Gaojoshia Yang-Nicks, daughter of Nicholas Nicks
Onalaska
Hallie Schmeling, daughter of Darrel and Stephanie Schmeling
Quinn Steinbrecher, son of Chelsey Steinbrecher
Trempealeau
Brett Lettner, son of Laurelle Lettner
Meet these 12 notable Saint Mary’s University in Winona alumni
Anthony Adducci, 1959
Judge Arthur Boylan, J.D., 1971
Brother James Miller, 1966, M' 1974
Jane (Weydert) Homeyer, Ph.D., 1986
John Hoffman, Ph.D., 1951, and Robert Hoffman, Ph.D., 1956
John McDonough, 1975
John Stegeman, Ph.D., 1966
Denise Klinkner, M.D., 1997
Mary Dempsey, J.D., 1975
Michael Johanns, J.D., 1971
Andrew “Roo” Yori, 1999
As the year concludes, for many it is a time to reflect on the past year and dream about the next. Prominent members of the Winona community a…