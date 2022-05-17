Saint Mary's student recognized in ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

Saint Mary’s University and ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge announced that Jonathon Krull has been recognized on the 2022 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll.

The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll is a program for college students at participating campuses doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement. Krull joins a group of 82 college students recognized for their nonpartisan voter engagement efforts on campuses across the country in 2021.

“Jonathon Krull has been a passionate advocate for nonpartisan voter engagement among students on our Winona campus. He has organized speakers, provided information on voter registration, and has arranged for transportation to and from the polls. His work has increased the number of our students who registered to vote and who actually voted. He is a model of ethical service and leadership here at Saint Mary’s. He could not be more deserving of this recognition. We are so proud of him,” said Ann Merchlewitz, senior vice president and general counsel at Saint Mary’s.

“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students registered students to vote, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations, and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters. We are excited to see what they continue to accomplish ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN Challenge staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages over 9 million students from more than 870 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Campuses can join the ALL IN Challenge here.

