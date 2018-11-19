ONALASKA — The old Fauver Hill School site in Onalaska is now just a level parcel of land, but people who have fond memories of the historic school can fill the holes in their hearts and secure a keepsake souvenir by buying bricks saved during the recent demolition.
The Onalaska Education Foundation is selling the bricks, complete with a Fauver Hill commemorative plate attached. The bricks will be $20 apiece, or three for $50.
The building at Hwy. 16 and South Coulee Kinney Road, which Gundersen Health System had owned since 1999 and demolished last month, was constructed in part in 1924 as a one-room schoolhouse. It was expanded to its recent size over the years.
Fauver Hill became part of the Onalaska School District in 1990 and was used as an elementary school until 1983, when it became the Fauver Hill Kindergarten Center until its closure in 1999.
Gundersen used the building as a clinic and health education center for several years, and more recently, for storage. But it has been vacant, and Gundersen officials had determined that it would be too costly to renovate and restore.
To obtain a brick or bricks, stop at the Onalaska School District headquarters, 237 Second Ave. S. to fill out a form or send money to the Onalaska Education Foundation at the same address, including contact information such as address, email and phone number.
The bricks will be sold in the order that the district receives the payments. Bricks will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Wilson Street entrance of Onalaska High School.
More information about the Onalaska Education Foundation can be found on its website and Facebook page.
