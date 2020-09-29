Salvation Army adapting winter meal services, holiday fundraising to follow COVID-19 precautions

The Salvation Army of La Crosse hosted its first virtual forum Tuesday afternoon, sharing the impact of COVID-19 on the shelter and how holiday fundraisers will adapt to precautionary guidelines.

Thus far, says Salvation Army social services director Krista Coey, there have been no positive cases of the coronavirus in the facility, and through "strategic sheltering" the organization has been able to serve the same number of people as pre-pandemic.

To accommodate social distancing, the five designated family rooms were converted into single spaces, with families housed offsite. While there is space for 30 people at the Salvation Army, Coey says only half of the rooms are occupied due to two factors.

One reason is those who will be staying in the shelter first spend time quarantining at a hotel to ensure they are virus-free. The other is the "loss of freedom" that comes with cautionary practices implemented by the Salvation Army, which include leaving the facility only for essential reasons, such as medical appointments or work. In addition, shelter patrons have largely been using the Salvation Army's transport instead of public buses.