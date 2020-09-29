Salvation Army adapting winter meal services, holiday fundraising to follow COVID-19 precautions

The Salvation Army of La Crosse hosted its first virtual forum Tuesday afternoon, sharing the impact of COVID-19 on the shelter and how holiday fundraisers will adapt to precautionary guidelines.
Thus far, says Salvation Army social services director Krista Coey, there have been no positive cases of the coronavirus in the facility, and through "strategic sheltering" the organization has been able to serve the same number of people as pre-pandemic.
To accommodate social distancing, the five designated family rooms were converted into single spaces, with families housed offsite. While there is space for 30 people at the Salvation Army, Coey says only half of the rooms are occupied due to two factors.
One reason is those who will be staying in the shelter first spend time quarantining at a hotel to ensure they are virus-free. The other is the "loss of freedom" that comes with cautionary practices implemented by the Salvation Army, which include leaving the facility only for essential reasons, such as medical appointments or work. In addition, shelter patrons have largely been using the Salvation Army's transport instead of public buses.
"One of the deterrents of people checking into shelter is limited coming and going," Coey says, noting that there are also people who prefer not to utilize the Salvation Army in the warmer months. Come frigid weather, more are likely to seek a heated shelter.
Though there may seem to be a increase in those without permanent housing in the area -- Cameron Park is a frequented space -- Coey says, "The best we can tell there are not more homeless individuals -- they are just more visible."
This, Coey says, is the result of the pandemic-related closings of services and sites regularly frequented during the day hours, such as recovery and spiritual centers.
To ensure individuals have an indoor alternative for both day and night hours during the winter, representatives from organizations including Couleecap and Catholic Charities are doing outreach, making contact with those who are homeless and placing them on a housing "priority list," working through the names to secure a safe place.
"We are going to take in as many individuals as we can during the winter that our building and safety standards will allow us," Coey says.
Meals, Coey says, have continued being served during the pandemic, although in the parking lot rather than the dining hall for physical distancing reasons.
During colder months, a food truck parked outside will offer hot meals in individual disposable containers, with plans for a temporary heated seating area, such as a tent, outdoors.
Housing and service solutions are an ongoing conversation, says Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army, one which includes community collaborations.
While Richardson says, "COVID seems like it's opening a road many of us want to forget," it has been a great uniter for organizations city wide, all working towards a common goal of keeping people safe as the coronavirus wages on.
On a financial level, the temporary COVID-19 related closure of the Salvation Army Thrift Store was a setback, but Richardson says the organization is working on alternative ways to raise funds this holiday season, including a virtual take on the Red Kettle Campaign.
While no decisions have been finalized, traditional bell ringing may be called off in favor of an enhanced online donation collection effort. Registration for the Angel Tree is also likely to be conducting mainly online.
"We are looking at all kinds of alternatives to funding that don't involve human presence," Richardson says.
Coey and Richardson encourage community members to reach out with ideas on any front, from safely providing services during COVID-19 to fundraising. The Salvation Army can be reached at 608-782-6126.
"We are scrambling just as everyone else is because of COVID...but we're working on it," Richardson says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
