Salvation Army alters warming service hours, policy

The Salvation Army of La Crosse is altering its warming service hours and policies in 2020, with open hours and access dictated by windchill.
Under the new warming service plan, the Salvation Army’s intake vestibule will be open from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., with no access to the shelter, when the temperature is below the 30-minute frostbite zone. During the same hours, also with no access to the shelter, the vestibule and locker areas will be open when wind chills register between negative-20 to negative-48 degrees.
“This year will be different in that we will not take on additional individuals in the shelter unless they fit the normal criteria,” said Salvation Army director of social services Krista Coey.
If the windchill drops below negative 48-degrees, the intake vestibule and locker area will be accessible from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., with up to eight male overflow beds, six female overflow beds and one family room available. The Salvation Army gymnasium will be open all day in cases of extreme snow or a negative-20 degree or below windchill, and non-residents will have access to showers and laundry facilities on Saturdays as usual.
“The goal in doing it this way is to respect the sanctity of the shelter and its residents, maintain regulation over shelter accessibility and not overwhelm our staff, but still care for our community members in keeping individuals warm and dry,” Coey says.
Questions or concerns about the new warming service plan can be directed to the Salvation Army at 608-782-6126.
