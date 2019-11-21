The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree is up at the Valley View Mall beginning this week.
The tree displays decorations and tags that feature children signed up for the program, which provide each child with new clothing and include their name, age, clothing sizes and their interests. Donors are asked to take a tag and play the role of “Santa Claus.”
The tree will be on display through Dec. 6, and presents, unwrapped, may be returned to the tree or to the Salvation Army along with the original tag and gift receipt. Gifts are asked to be returned no later than Dec. 9 and recommended to cost no more than $25 to $40 on each. Presents will be distributed on Dec. 17.
Trees with tags also will be featured at Advanced Auto Parts, 2801 Losey Blvd. S., and tags can be sponsored by businesses, organizations and individuals.
Any sponsors looking to spend more money on a tag are invited to take more than one tag to help support the more than 1,000 children expected in the program. Those looking to sponsor a large number of tags are asked to call the Salvation Army at 608-782-6126.
