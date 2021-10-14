Salvation Army begins Angel Giving Tree registration

As the holiday season approaches The Salvation Army of La Crosse is opening registration for the Angel Giving Tree and Food Basket Program to provide holiday cheer to families in need.

As long as resources are available, The Salvation Army will provide assistance to families, which includes providing Christmas gifts through the Angel Tree, putting food on the table, paying bills, and providing shelter for those without a home.

Applicants to the Angel Giving Tree will be able to register online, which will provide each child with brand new clothing, such as a new shirt and pants, as well as a toy. A Food Basket is also included for the total amount of people who live in the household. A Food Basket is also available to singles who are not registering for the Angel Giving Tree Program.

For more information and to register visit SAlacrosse.org

Donors and sponsors can play the role of ‘Santa Claus’ and adopt an angel for a family in need. Donors can call The Salvation Army at (608) 782-6126 or visit the website.

