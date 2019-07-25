The Salvation Army is getting a head start on back-to-school season, kicking off its annual clothing and school supply drives for local students in need.
On Thursday, the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities set up their Back 2 School display at Valley View Mall, inviting community members to purchase shirts, pants and shoes for up to 500 area youth to wear when classes resume.
Pencil-themed stands have been set up outside the Zales and Ulta entrances to the mall, featuring tags with a student's first name, sizes and special considerations, such as preferred colors or fabric sensitivities. Tags also are available at the Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St., Salvation Army Thrift Store at 728 Copeland Ave., and Plato's Closet and Once Upon A Child in Onalaska.
Shoppers are asked to purchase the items listed on the tag and return the merchandise to the mall stands or the Salvation Army by Aug. 10. Businesses, individuals or organizations looking to purchase for a large number of students are asked to call the Salvation Army at Office 608-782-6126.
The organization is also seeking school supplies, and will host a Stuff the Bus campaign event Saturday, Aug. 3, at Walmart in Onalaska. Interested shoppers will receive lists of school supplies to buy and drop off in Salvation Army collection bins at the front of the store.
Through the campaign, the Salvation Army hopes to collect enough pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, backpacks and more for hundreds of area youth to use in the classroom.
“Many of the children in our county will need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Major Jeff Richardson of The Salvation Army. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”
To purchase items for Stuff the Bus online, visit the Salvation Army's online La Crosse registry.
