Salvation Army has record-setting Red Kettle day in La Crosse County

Monday was a red-letter day for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, with $21,645.94 raised in La Crosse County.

A record amount for a single day of bell ringing, that sum will be increased by nearly $15,000 thanks to a matching donor.

Originally pledging to give up to $10,000, the anonymous philanthropist has offered to match the full $14,957.31 collected Dec. 16 at Valley View Mall, where Riverfest commodores and first mates manned the kettles.

On Saturday, Mayo Clinic Health System will match up to $15,000 in donations given to kettle sites throughout the county, with funds to benefit the Salvation Army’s mental health services.

Previous bell ringers have included La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen, and the chiefs of the La Crosse and Onalaska police and fire departments.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends Dec. 24.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

