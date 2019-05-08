A 14-week renovation of the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter was completed this month, and the public is invited to see the upgrades and updates.
A ribbon cutting and grand reveal of the remodeled sleeping areas and new security features, in addition to the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to former board member Ron Schnick, will be 9 a.m Monday at the facility, 223 N. Eighth St.
The late Schnick, a Salvation Army advisory board member from 1971 to 2007, was instrumental to the location's first renovation nearly three decades ago and bequeathed funds upon his passing for a future upgrade. A plaque in his honor now graces the entryway of the building.
“He saw great potential in what having an emergency shelter could do for our community,” said Major Jeff Richardson of The Salvation Army. “What better way is there to honor his memory than to have his name be the first thing you see when you walk through the shelter doors?”
The recent upgrades were completed for less than $400,000, and include the addition of two family sleeping areas, created by reconfiguring and dividing rooms, and increased safety features.
"We tightened up a little of the security to make it easier for checks and balances," said Alex Riley of The Salvation Army.
The changes were necessary, Riley says, to accommodate the evolving needs of those served by the organization.
"Back in the day, there were different needs and services, and those needs have changed in modern times," Riley said. "I'm looking forward to showing people what we've done. Walking through it myself, it was like a night-and-day experience seeing the renovations. It's definitely going to be exciting for people who were familiar with what the old building was like and what it's like now."
