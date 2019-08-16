With 400 area children still in need of clothes and shoes, The Salvation Army has extended the deadline for the Back 2 School campaign to Wednesday. The annual campaign collects size-specific garments to distribute to 500 area youth.
Community members are asked to pick up a tag at the Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St., or the Back 2 School display between Rogers and Holland and Gloria Jeans in Valley View Mall and purchase the items listed. Tags are also available at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, Plato’s Closet and Once Upon A Child in Onalaska. The donations can be returned to the Salvation Army or the mall stand.
For more information, contact The Salvation Army at 608-782-6126.
