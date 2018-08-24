A staffing shortage has prompted The Salvation Army in La Crosse to stop serving meals to the public on Saturdays and after breakfast on Sundays, according to a corps official.
The weekend meals will be available only to people staying at the Emergency Shelter at …. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will remain open to the public Mondays through Fridays, said Stacy Mitby, the corps’ social service director.
“For the past few months, we have been forced to ask one or two staff members to feed and supervise over 100 people all day long on Saturdays and Sundays, which has proven unsustainable,” Mitby said.
The agency will continue serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to the 80 residents who generally stay overnight, she said.
The Salvation Army still will be open to the public for Sunday worship services, and food will be available to both residents and nonresidents at that time, she said.
“We also have food readily available for free to community members,” Mitby said. “People are still encouraged to stop by to grab healthy food to prepare for themselves and their families while direct service is closed.”
For questions and concerns related to the temporary closing, call the Salvation Army at 608-782-6126.
