Inert grenade found in luggage at city airport
A hand grenade was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Friday morning at the La Crosse Regional Airport. The grenade was discovered at approximately 5 a.m. during an x-ray screening at the La Crosse Regional Airport checkpoint.
Transportation Safety Administration and La Crosse police removed the bag from the checkpoint and determined the grenade was inert. The passenger stated he was using the inert grenade as a paper weight and was cited by police on state charges. TSA has opened a civil enforcement case and the passenger will be notified of the civil penalty in a few weeks. He was later allowed to continue to a flight.
TSA can issue a civil penalty in the range of $330 to $1,960 for bringing a realistic replica of an explosive to an airport security screening checkpoint.
2 arrested for caging up kids
SPARTA — Two people were arrested Friday after authorities found evidence that children in Melvina were being kept in cages.
Authorities executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the small Monroe County village after receiving a report of child neglect.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names of the two people arrested or the number of children who were involved.
Salvation Army suspends meals on weekends
A staffing shortage has prompted The Salvation Army in La Crosse to stop serving meals to the public on Saturdays and after breakfast on Sundays, according to a corps official.
The weekend meals will be available only to people staying at the Emergency Shelter at 223 N. Eighth St. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will remain open to the public Mondays through Fridays, said Stacy Mitby, the corps’ social service director.
“For the past few months, we have been forced to ask one or two staff members to feed and supervise over 100 people all day long on Saturdays and Sundays, which has proven unsustainable,” Mitby said.
The agency will continue serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to the 80 residents who generally stay overnight, she said.
The Salvation Army still will be open to the public for Sunday worship services, and food will be available to both residents and nonresidents at that time, she said.
“We also have food readily available for free to community members,” Mitby said. “People are still encouraged to stop by to grab healthy food to prepare for themselves and their families while direct service is closed.”
For questions and concerns related to the temporary closing, call the Salvation Army at 608-782-6126.
