Salvation Army kicking off socially distanced and virtual bell ringing fundraisers Nov. 14

The coronavirus pandemic has left many struggling financially this year, and the Salvation Army is adapting its annual holiday fundraising campaigns to support the need while keeping the community safe.

On a national scale, the Salvation Army is anticipating serving up to 155% more people this holiday season as the COVID-19 crisis continues, assisting with meals, bill paying, sheltering, and gifts for children.

Unfortunately, the organization is also preparing for donations to be up to 50% lower due to decreased foot traffic at stores, where the Red Kettles are stationed, and the overall economic hardships being faced by more people than ever as hours are cut and jobs are lost due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army of La Crosse plans to continue the Red Kettle Campaign this year to bring in much needed funding, with Kettle donations covering around one-third of the local organization's annual budget for programs like the Emergency Shelter and Meal Program, Back2School and Angel Giving Tree programs and Christmas Food Baskets.