Salvation Army kicking off socially distanced and virtual bell ringing fundraisers Nov. 14
Salvation Army kicking off socially distanced and virtual bell ringing fundraisers Nov. 14

The Salvation Army Red Kettle

A donor drops money into a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The coronavirus pandemic has left many struggling financially this year, and the Salvation Army is adapting its annual holiday fundraising campaigns to support the need while keeping the community safe.

On a national scale, the Salvation Army is anticipating serving up to 155% more people this holiday season as the COVID-19 crisis continues, assisting with meals, bill paying, sheltering, and gifts for children.

Unfortunately, the organization is also preparing for donations to be up to 50% lower due to decreased foot traffic at stores, where the Red Kettles are stationed, and the overall economic hardships being faced by more people than ever as hours are cut and jobs are lost due to the pandemic.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse plans to continue the Red Kettle Campaign this year to bring in much needed funding, with Kettle donations covering around one-third of the local organization's annual budget for programs like the Emergency Shelter and Meal Program, Back2School and Angel Giving Tree programs and Christmas Food Baskets. 

Bell ringing will begin Nov. 14, with volunteers needed to cover over 2,600 shifts at 19 Coulee Region sites. Shifts are two hours long and available between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In following coronavirus precautions, bell ringers can either participate in person, following distancing guidelines and wearing masks, or conduct their fundraising online via the "virtual Red Kettles."

The Salvation Army will host a free drive-through "Bell Ringer in a Bag" pickup event event Nov. 10-11, with volunteers provided with a pair of bells, apron, mask, hand sanitizer, and information on how to ring bells in a socially distanced environment. Bell ringing will run through Tuesday, Dec. 24 and the Red Kettle Campaign will conclude Dec. 31.

For more information on bell ringing or to sign up, visit www.RegisterToRing.com or call the Salvation Army office at 608-782-6126. To donate to the virtual Red Kettle, visit https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-virtual-red-kettle/c299965

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

