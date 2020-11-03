Salvation Army launches "Rescue Christmas" fundraisers

The Salvation Army is anticipating far greater need this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is launching a "Rescue Christmas" campaign in response.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the Red Kettle fundraiser, manned by volunteer bell ringers, is expected to see up to a 50% decrease in funds nationwide in 2020, especially unfortunate given the record request for services already this year.

The organization is anticipating serving up to 155% more people than in past years with housing, food, shelter, paying bills and supplying holiday gifts over the next several weeks. To make that happen, however, will require a rise in donations.

“In La Crosse County, the Salvation Army served over 125,000 (community members) last year and 369 families during the holiday season,” says Major Jeff Richardson of The Salvation Army, “If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean there will be at least 500 families who need our help during this upcoming holiday season.”

Since March, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County has served over 45,000 meals, assisted nearly 7,000 individuals with immediate housing and safe shelter, and provided emotional and spiritual support to over 400 people in need.