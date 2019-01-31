For the first time in three years, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County easily surpassed its Red Kettle Campaign goal by thousands of dollars before its deadline Thursday.
Although the final tally won’t be in for another week or two, as direct-mail results land in the nonprofit agency’s accounts, “After two years of falling short, this is a phenomenal turnaround,” said Nick Ragner, the corps’ development director.
The goal was $850,000, and Ragner estimated that the final tally could be as much as $50,000 to $75,000 more.
Last year, the corps fell nearly $150,000 short of its goal of $949,500, while it missed its first million-dollar goal of $1 million the previous year.
“It was a great year of new partnerships and people showing enthusiasm whether they were donating or volunteering,” Ragner said.
The overall campaign, which included bell-ringing at kettles throughout the county from Nov. 10 to Christmas Eve, is the agency’s largest fundraiser, accounting for about one-third of its annual budget, Ragner said.
The overall total includes donations made through Salvation Army offices, through mailings and in the Red Kettles.
This year’s bell-ringing, which counted more than 2,600 volunteers staffing the bells, collected $36,000 more than last year’s.
“We always tell volunteers that just two hours of time can make a difference,” volunteer coordinator Alex Riley said. “We had more than 8,000 logged hours of bell ringing this year. It’s incredible.”
In addition to the volunteer turnout, the campaign featured successful matching events by Brenengen Auto Group, Kwik Trip, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and a collection of organizations on Community Match Day, including Inland, Wieser Brothers Construction and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
“Businesses supported major programs through sponsorships, people held fundraising drives at work and children donated their allowances. It all made an impact,” Ragner said.
The proceeds go toward everyday programs such as the corps’ Emergency Shelter and meal programs, as well as seasonal efforts such as Feed the Kids and the Angel Giving Tree.
“We are absolutely blessed to be part of this kind and generous community,” Salvation Army Major Jeff Richardson said. “From the donors to the volunteers to the community advocates, we could not continue serving those that are facing their toughest challenges” without everyone’s help.
The Salvation Army will host a free campaign wrap luncheon on Feb. 27 for those who donated time or money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.