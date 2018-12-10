The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will host two events this week to encourage donations and volunteerism in its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Wednesday will be the campaign’s fifth annual “Break the Bank” event, when employees of 12 banks and credit unions will staff several kettles throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The financial institutions, which will match the donations up to a point, include 1st Community Credit Union, Altra Federal Credit Union, Associated Bank, Bremer Bank, Citizens State Bank, Coulee Bank, Firefighters Credit Union, Marine Credit Union, Merchants Bank, River Bank, State Bank Financial and Wells Fargo.
The Chart/Chart United Night with Tom Conrad will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the kettle site at J.C. Penney at Valley View Mall. Conrad will play live music as Chart Industries staffers ring bells.
Bell ringing shifts still are available. To sign up or to donate online, check The Salvation Army’s website.
