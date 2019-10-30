The Salvation Army of La Crosse will begin taking appointments for people to sign up for the Angel Giving Tree and Christmas food basket assistance.
Registration will be held by phone or in person, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Nov. 2 and 4 and from 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Gathering Place on the second floor of the Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St.
Nothing is needed to set up a registration time, and appointments can be made by calling 608-782-6126 or visiting the offices in person.
Up to 500 households will be able to sign up for the programs. Families with children from infant to age 14 will be able to sign up for the Angel Giving Tree, and the Christmas food baskets will be available to both Angel Giving Tree participants and households without children.
The La Crosse Jaycees will also hold registration for its Toys for Tots program at the times listed above, also at the Salvation Army.
