Salvation Army programs to recognize, benefit community

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will celebrate the 66th annual National Salvation Army week through May 17, spotlighting the history and goals of the organization, as well as honoring donors and volunteers.

Due to restrictions on gatherings during the safer-at-home order, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County will host its celebrations through livestreams on the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/salvationarmylacrosseco/.

On Monday, Major Jeff Richardson shared the history of the Salvation Army and recognized donors. Tuesday featured Julia McDermid of the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness in a celebration of the organization's volunteers and community donors.

Wednesday's program will highlight the Emergency Shelter & Meal Service programs, open to all in need, as well as the Emergency Disaster Services Canteen which has been utilized to deliver meals to the unsheltered population alongside hygiene products, blankets and other items of need.

Thursday will highlight the Case Management team, who meet with individuals and families to help them get back on their feet in the long term.

Friday will highlight La Crosse' oldest thrift store, located on the North Side of La Crosse.