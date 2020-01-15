Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign raises $860,000 in La Crosse area

"There’s no doubt that our great bell ringers played a role in finishing the way we did,” says Alex Riley, volunteer coordinator at The Salvation Army.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exceptional donors included big-hearted youth who contributed their allowances and a creative do-gooder who forwent traditional bills, instead depositing a shiny gold coin in a kettle on Christmas Eve.

"Kindness comes in many ways and we were honored with a coin," said Christina Knudsen, director of development at The Salvation Army. "The anonymous donor issued a note to us it was worth most likely $150."

The majority of Red Kettle funds come from matching events, with 2019 participants including Brenengen Auto Group, Inland Packaging, Mayo Clinic Health System, Kwik Trip, LHI, Thrivent Financial, Wieser Brothers Construction, Trane and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

This year's seven match days brought in more than $131,000, with the Riverfest Commodores and First Mates Dec. 16 match day at Valley View Mall netting a record $14,957.31, which was doubled by the secured matching donor.

Linda and John Lyche helmed the commodore event, with kettles stationed in three areas of the mall during eight hours.