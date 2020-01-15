Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign raises $860,000 in La Crosse area

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign met its $860,000 goal this season, thanks to the hard work of bell-ringing volunteers and a gold coin donation worth more than a pretty penny.
The Red Kettle Campaign, the funds from which cover a third of the organization's annual budget, which includes manning the emergency shelter, meal services, Feed the Kids and veteran assistance, brought out more than 2,100 volunteers and matching efforts from several businesses and organizations.
Despite being short one week of bell ringing, and the loss of former kettle sites including area Shopko locations, bell ringers had collected nearly as much as last year by Dec. 24, with mailed in or online donations also contributing to the $860,000 total.
“We are absolutely blessed to be part of this kind and generous community,” said Major Jeff Richardson of The Salvation Army. “From the donors to the volunteers to the community advocates, we could not continue serving those that are ready for change to face their toughest challenges if it were not for our community. Thank you for your support.”
Among the special volunteers this year were La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen, the chiefs of the La Crosse and Onalaska police and fire departments and plenty of children belting out Christmas carols. Bringing an extra dose of cuteness and cheer were some furry philanthropists, with a donkey, horse and therapy dog attracting additional passerby to drop a few dollars.
"There’s no doubt that our great bell ringers played a role in finishing the way we did,” says Alex Riley, volunteer coordinator at The Salvation Army.
Exceptional donors included big-hearted youth who contributed their allowances and a creative do-gooder who forwent traditional bills, instead depositing a shiny gold coin in a kettle on Christmas Eve.
"Kindness comes in many ways and we were honored with a coin," said Christina Knudsen, director of development at The Salvation Army. "The anonymous donor issued a note to us it was worth most likely $150."
The majority of Red Kettle funds come from matching events, with 2019 participants including Brenengen Auto Group, Inland Packaging, Mayo Clinic Health System, Kwik Trip, LHI, Thrivent Financial, Wieser Brothers Construction, Trane and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
This year's seven match days brought in more than $131,000, with the Riverfest Commodores and First Mates Dec. 16 match day at Valley View Mall netting a record $14,957.31, which was doubled by the secured matching donor.
Linda and John Lyche helmed the commodore event, with kettles stationed in three areas of the mall during eight hours.
"The Commodores and First Mates Match Day raised about 70 percent in three kettles from what the entire day of kettles raised at the other 19 kettle sites," Knudsen said. "...We are so grateful to advocates such as Linda and John to lead the pathway of hope to spread the good news in our community and create events that help raise money for our campaign. It is through the words and blessings of others The Salvation Army is able to help provide hope."
Knudsen notes that every contribution made and hour volunteered makes a difference, saying, "We are truly blessed to call this community home.”
Alex Riley, volunteer coordinator at The Salvation Army.