The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree will debut Saturday at Valley View Mall and remain on display through Friday, Dec. 7.
The tree is covered with tags for children signed up for the Angel Giving Tree program, including sizes, ages and style preferences. Shoppers are asked to take a tag and purchase a new shirt, pants and pair of shoes, totaling under $50 for a child in need.
Presents can be returned to the Tree or to The Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St. Shoppers are asked to include the original tag and a gift receipt with the presents. Gifts should be dropped off by Monday, Dec. 10, and will be distributed Dec. 18.
Trees with tags will also be featured at Shopko stores in La Crosse and Onalaska and Once Upon A Child and Plato’s Closet in Onalaska. For more information on the Angel Giving Tree, visit www.salacrosse.org.
