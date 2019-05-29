For many of us, a midday meal is a given. But for some kids, there is no guarantee of a sandwich when noon rolls around, especially after the school year ends.
For the 16th year, the Salvation Army is on a mission to provide area youth with a balanced meal for the duration of the summer, the organization's Feed the Kids program kicking off June 6 and running through late August.
In collaboration with the La Crosse School District, the Salvation Army will prepare and deliver bagged lunches to children in areas of high need, including Boys & Girls Clubs, nonprofit summer programs and trailer parks or low- income housing areas.
Using food and beverage donations from the community, a roster of volunteers will assemble an average of 300 lunches each day, Monday through Friday, for distribution. Last year, the organization served about 18,000 lunches. Proof of need is not required for a meal, and parents may partake as well.
"This is really a great opportunity for the community and the Salvation Army to work together to help people in need," said Alex Riley of the Salvation Army. "This is a way to meet that need for a meal when those (free or reduced school lunch) programs aren't in play. ... It's a huge impact."
In past years, La Crosse residents and organizations have responded in force with food and packaging donations, including a massive pallet of peanut butter received last summer. Among the most requested items this summer are plastic spoons, paper lunch bags, juice boxes and bottled water, single-serving cups of pudding, Jell-O and applesauce, and individually wrapped or portioned crackers, fruit snacks and granola bars. Meals will be rounded out with a sandwich and produce.
Fresh fruits or vegetables can be a surprisingly rare treat for some, Riley says, recalling a volunteer's encounter with a lunch recipient last summer. Pulling a banana out of his paper sack, the child looked confused — he had no idea what it was.
"Some kids don't have access to fresh produce," Riley said. "We're able to give them something they never had."
Donations for Feed the Kids can be dropped off at The Salvation Army office, 223 N. Eighth St. For information on lunch delivery sites or to volunteer, call 608-782-6126 or visit www.SALacrosse.org.
The Salvation Army does God's work every day here in God's Country.
