Salvation Army seeking funds, bell ringers

There are over two weeks left for the La Crosse area’s Red Kettle Campaign, and The Salvation Army is asking the community to continue to show up for neighbors in need.

The Red Kettle Campaign assists the fundraising efforts that account for over one-third of the organization’s annual budget. These funds allow the Salvation Army to provide social services and emergency shelter throughout the year.

This year’s red kettle goal is $278,000. As of Dec. 6, the total donations stood at $78,248.

All donations stay local and support members of the La Crosse community.

Upcoming match

days/events

OptumServe, Match Day: Thursday, Dec. 8

Mayo Clinic, Match Day: Saturday, Dec. 10

Kettle Design Competition: Saturday, Dec. 10

Smiles for a Cause (Stanek Dental), Match Day: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Community Match Day: Dec. 16

Anonymous Match Day, up to $10,000 at Festival Foods locations: Dec. 16

To donate online, visit https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/campaign/la-crosse-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c437572.

There is still a need for volunteer bell ringers, with more than 1,500 hours yet to be filled. People can sign up to bell ring at registertoring.com or by calling The Salvation Army and asking for Willow Pecha, community relations specialist. The Salvation Army phone number is 608-782-6126.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.