Salvation Army seeking funds, bell ringers

A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food r…

There are over two weeks left for the La Crosse area’s Red Kettle Campaign, and The Salvation Army is asking the community to continue to show up for neighbors in need.

The Red Kettle Campaign assists the fundraising efforts that account for over one-third of the organization’s annual budget. These funds allow the Salvation Army to provide social services and emergency shelter throughout the year.

This year’s red kettle goal is $278,000. As of Dec. 6, the total donations stood at $78,248.

All donations stay local and support members of the La Crosse community.

Upcoming match

days/events

  • OptumServe, Match Day: Thursday, Dec. 8
  • Mayo Clinic, Match Day: Saturday, Dec. 10
  • Kettle Design Competition: Saturday, Dec. 10
  • Smiles for a Cause (Stanek Dental), Match Day: Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • Community Match Day: Dec. 16
  • Anonymous Match Day, up to $10,000 at Festival Foods locations: Dec. 16

To donate online, visit https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/campaign/la-crosse-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c437572.

There is still a need for volunteer bell ringers, with more than 1,500 hours yet to be filled. People can sign up to bell ring at registertoring.com or by calling The Salvation Army and asking for Willow Pecha, community relations specialist. The Salvation Army phone number is 608-782-6126.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

