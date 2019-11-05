The Salvation Army will open sign-ups for the bell-ringing portion of the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign. Shifts will be two hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 24.
The Red Kettle Campaign raises about one-third of the Salvation Army's annual budget and funds programs such as the Emergency Shelter and Meal program, Back2School and Angel Giving Tree programs benefiting low-income families.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Potential bell ringers may sign up for shifts via RegisterToRing.com or contacting the Volunteer Coordinator, Alex Riley, at 608-782-6126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.