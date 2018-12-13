About 20 businesses and organizations will match a total of almost $25,000 throughout La Crosse County during The Salvation Army’s fourth Community Match Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday — the same day people will don festive apparel and participate in Santa’s Kettle Run.
Each of the 17 sponsors will match a specific kettle site’s donations. The Community Match Day last year raised a total of $31,664, not including match dollars, said Nick Ragner, the corps’ development director.
“These businesses and organizations are giving our supporters the chance to double their impact,” Ragner said. “One bed for a homeless individual turns into enough to cover a weekend stay. Four lunches for a single mom and her three kids turns into meals for tomorrow.
“These special matching gift opportunities are crucial for those we serve,” Ragner said.
Participating sponsors include Borton Construction, DuraTech, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, the Glendenning Family Foundation, Harter’s Quick Clean-Up, Inland, Kaplan, Logistics Health Inc., Pischke Motors, Stifel, Tibesar Appraisals, Trane, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, TRICOR Insurance, Wichelt Imports, Wieser Brothers Construction, Wisconsin Insurance Center and Xcel Energy.
The runners will start in the parking lot across from Schmidty’s in La Crosse and stop at four kettle sites to make donations. The 7-mile run is open to the public. Participants are asked to dress in festive attire
Red Kettle Campaign dollars are raised through bell ringing, non-bell ringing donations and mail appeal. Bell ringing ends on Christmas Eve, although the Red Kettle Campaign continues through Jan. 29.
Bell-ringing shifts are still available. To sign up or donate online, go to the corps’ website.
