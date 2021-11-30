Salvation Army sets Red Kettle Campaign special dates

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser throughout the year and accounts for approximately one-third of the annual budget.
Campaign contributions help fund various day-to-day services provided by The Salvation Army including the Emergency Shelter and Meal Program.
Red Kettle Campaign dollars are raised through bell ringing, non-bell ringing donations, and mail appeal. Bell ringing ends on December 24.
The following are some special dates to keep in mind as we get deeper into the season:
Tuesday Nov. 30:
Giving Tuesday with a Match Sponsored by The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
Wednesday Dec. 1:
Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)
Onalaska Police Reserve Ringing in Onalaska (6-8 pm)
Friday Dec. 3:
- Match Weekend sponsored by Logistics Health Inc./ OptumServe
- Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)
People are also reading…
Saturday Dec. 4:
- Match Weekend sponsored by Logistics Health Inc./ OptumServe
Monday Dec. 6:
- Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (8:30-10:30 am)
Wednesday Dec. 8:
- Mrs. Octoberfest ringing at the Village Festival Food
Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)
Thursday Dec. 9:
- Mrs. Octoberfest ringing at the Village Festival Food
Friday Dec. 10:
- Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)
Saturday Dec. 11:
- Viterbo Ringing Day!
Monday Dec. 13:
- Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (8:30-10:30 am)
Wednesday Dec. 15:
- Brookwood National Honor Society Ringing (Multiple locations 10-noon)
- Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)
- Angel Giving Tree Distribution Day
Thursday Dec. 16:
- Break The Bank Day
Friday Dec. 17:
- Community Match Day
- Riverfest Commodores and First Mates Ringing at Festival Foods
- Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)
Saturday Dec. 18:
- Mayo Clinic Match Day and bell ringing (various locations)
Wednesday Dec. 22:
- Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)
For more information on any of the special events, please call Hope Hickman at 608-792-3355.