Salvation Army sets Red Kettle Campaign special dates

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser throughout the year and accounts for approximately one-third of the annual budget.

Campaign contributions help fund various day-to-day services provided by The Salvation Army including the Emergency Shelter and Meal Program.

Red Kettle Campaign dollars are raised through bell ringing, non-bell ringing donations, and mail appeal. Bell ringing ends on December 24.

The following are some special dates to keep in mind as we get deeper into the season:

Tuesday Nov. 30:

Giving Tuesday with a Match Sponsored by The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

Wednesday Dec. 1:

Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)

Onalaska Police Reserve Ringing in Onalaska (6-8 pm)

Friday Dec. 3:

  • Match Weekend sponsored by Logistics Health Inc./ OptumServe
  • Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)

Saturday Dec. 4:

  • Match Weekend sponsored by Logistics Health Inc./ OptumServe

Monday Dec. 6:

  • Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (8:30-10:30 am)

Wednesday Dec. 8:

  • Mrs. Octoberfest ringing at the Village Festival Food

Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)

Thursday Dec. 9:

  • Mrs. Octoberfest ringing at the Village Festival Food

Friday Dec. 10:

  • Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)

Saturday Dec. 11:

  • Viterbo Ringing Day!

Monday Dec. 13:

  • Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (8:30-10:30 am)

Wednesday Dec. 15:

  • Brookwood National Honor Society Ringing (Multiple locations 10-noon)
  • Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)
  • Angel Giving Tree Distribution Day

Thursday Dec. 16:

  • Break The Bank Day

Friday Dec. 17:

  • Community Match Day
  • Riverfest Commodores and First Mates Ringing at Festival Foods
  • Special Kettles at Moka on West Ave. and Ringers from Marine Credit Union (3-5 pm)

Saturday Dec. 18:

  • Mayo Clinic Match Day and bell ringing (various locations)

Wednesday Dec. 22:

  • Pop Up Party at the Mall (4-6 pm)

For more information on any of the special events, please  call Hope Hickman at 608-792-3355.

