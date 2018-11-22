The Salvation Army of La Crosse County has slated special Red Kettle bell-ringing days in collaboration with businesses and organizations that have volunteered to staff kettles and/or match daily totals.
Among those dates are:
Dec. 1 — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Day, when UW-L students will ring bells throughout La Crosse County.
Dec. 4 — Riverfest Commodores and First Mates Match Day at Valley View Mall kettles, when up to $10,000 in donations will be matched.
Dec. 8 — Kwik Trip Day, when Kwik Trip employees will ring at various sites in the county, and the La Crosse-based business will match a limited amount of the total from all kettles.
Dec. 12 — Break the Bank Day. Employees of various banks and credit unions will ring, while the financial institutions will pledge dollars to challenge the rest of the community.
Dec. 15 — Collective Match Day, when businesses and organizations will match specific kettle sites in the county.
Dec. 22 — Mayo Clinic Health System Day, when Mayo will match up to $15,000 at kettle sites throughout the county. Mayo’s contribution will go toward The Salvation Army’s psychiatric services.
Christmas Eve — Match day on last day of bell ringing. Up to $17,000 will be matched at all kettle sites throughout La Crosse County to end the 2018 bell ringing season.
Red Kettle donations account for about one-third of the nonprofit agency’s annual budget, supporting programs such as the emergency shelter, meal program, Feed the Kids and Angel Giving Tree.
The bell ringing portion of the campaign runs Mondays through Saturdays until the final bell echoes around 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. The overall campaign accepts donations through Jan. 31.
The fundraiser always needs volunteers for shifts, which are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Donors and volunteers can find more information at The Salvation Army’s website. https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.