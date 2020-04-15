Salvation Army staff making daily stops in La Crosse to deliver food, supplies to homeless people

The Salvation Army and other local organizations have serving the vulnerable homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts are expanding this week with daily deliveries of food and essentials.
Since the local onset of the virus in mid-March, and the issue of the state's safer-at-home order a week later, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, the city of La Crosse and other community partners have enacted plans to provide adequate shelter and fulfill the basic needs of people without a permanent residence.
While some of the area's homeless people have found shelter at the Salvation Army or Warming Center (Cathedral School is no longer serving as a temporary housing facility), others are still living in streets and parks.
To ensure those people don't go unfed — and without crucial hygiene items — the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services vehicle will make daily stops at seven locations to deliver food and supplies.
Offered at each location will be a prepackaged meal, coffee, canned foods, toiletries, hand warmers, bandages, coats, hats, blankets, gloves, socks, shoes, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and rain ponchos.
Area businesses have stepped up with donations, and volunteers are tackling the assembling and packaging of items. All volunteers and staff are following strict CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all members of the collaborative effort and those being served.
"We are blown away by the amount of support provided by our community so we can help however we can," said Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Alex Riley. "When there is a need in our area, there is never a shortage of hands willing to step up to help."
Individuals in need may obtain supplies at the following times and locations, Monday through Sunday:
- 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St.
- 11:40 a.m. to noon, Green Island Park, 2312 S. Seventh St.
- 12:05 to 12:15 p.m., Salvation Army Thrift Store, 728 Copeland Ave.
- 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. Copeland Park, North Side La Crosse
- 12:45 to 1:20 p.m., Cameron Park, downtown La Crosse
- 1:25 to 1:45 p.m., Houska Park, Joseph Houska Drive
- 1:50 to 2 p.m., Riverside Park, downtown La Crosse
For more information, or to donate items, call the Salvation Army at 608-782-6126. High-demand items include disinfectant wipes, blankets, gloves, coats and sweatshirts.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
