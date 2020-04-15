Salvation Army staff making daily stops in La Crosse to deliver food, supplies to homeless people

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Salvation Army and other local organizations have serving the vulnerable homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts are expanding this week with daily deliveries of food and essentials.

Since the local onset of the virus in mid-March, and the issue of the state's safer-at-home order a week later, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, the city of La Crosse and other community partners have enacted plans to provide adequate shelter and fulfill the basic needs of people without a permanent residence.

While some of the area's homeless people have found shelter at the Salvation Army or Warming Center (Cathedral School is no longer serving as a temporary housing facility), others are still living in streets and parks.

To ensure those people don't go unfed — and without crucial hygiene items — the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services vehicle will make daily stops at seven locations to deliver food and supplies.

Offered at each location will be a prepackaged meal, coffee, canned foods, toiletries, hand warmers, bandages, coats, hats, blankets, gloves, socks, shoes, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and rain ponchos.