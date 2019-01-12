The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will begin renovating its emergency shelter on Monday to improve security and increase family sleeping areas.
Remodeling the facility at 223 Eighth St. N. in La Crosse, which will not displace residents, will include adding a secure entry to the shelter, two more family sleeping areas and security measures.
“This building was built in 1990 for services different than those nearly 30 years later,” said Maj. Jeff Richardson. “We want to make our building more safe and accommodating to those that come to us in their time of need. We believe this remodel will help us fill an immediate need and set us up for more work to come.”
The renovation will include:
- Adding new entry point where individuals will have to be approved before entering the building.
- Providing safer office space for those working in shelter.
- Dividing two large family living spaces into four separate family living spaces to accommodate more families.
- Adding bathtubs in family rooms to accommodate families with young children.
- Adding entry points throughout the rest of the building to control public access to private spaces.
- Updating security cameras throughout building.
Construction is expected to be finished in early April.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help offset the cost of construction. For more information or to donate, call the corps at 608-782-6126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.