The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will resume offering free breakfasts, lunches and dinners to the public on weekends, beginning Saturday.
Staff shortages forced the corps to stop serving meals to the public on Saturdays and Sundays in late August. During the closure, weekday meals still were open to the public, and weekend meals were available to emergency shelter residents only.
Following is the full meal schedule for the public at Salvation Army’s headquarters at 223 Eighth St. N.:
- Breakfast — 7:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Dinner — 4:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
The kitchen turns out 80,000 meals a year, with much of the volume possible because of monetary contributions, various community nonprofit partners including Great Rivers United Way and the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, as well as business partners such as Kwik Trip and Festival Foods.
For more information about the community meal program, call the corps at 608-782-6126 or visit the corps’ website.
