The Salvation Army of La Crosse County and Great Rivers United Way will begin the year doubling down on fundraising efforts for their annual campaigns, and they would appreciate people seeking end-of-year tax deductions sent some dough their way.
Both campaigns traditionally last until the end of January, and this year is no different as they try to fill their coffers.
The giving spirit prompted people to plunk, squeeze and fold $282,082.05 into The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles between the time the first bells rang out Nov. 10 and the final echoes subsided on Christmas Eve, said Nick Ragner, the corps’ development director.
Even though that tally doesn’t include match day sponsor dollars, such as $15,000 Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare chipped in on its match day or the nearly $25,000 match from the week before, it is significantly higher than last year’s kettle tally, Ragner said.
The kettles are just one leg of the corps’ tripod fundraising appeals, he said. The others are:
• A postal appeal, in which direct mailings are sent out and returned with donations to a collection point that is updated periodically.
• Contributions under the category of “other Christmas,” which includes match day donations and other gifts that are mailed to or dropped off at the corps headquarters at 223 Eighth St. N. in La Crosse.
Meanwhile, donations to GRUW’s 2018-19 campaign “are in a similar place to where they were last year at this time but nonetheless, falling short,” said Adrianne Olson, the agency’s marketing director.
“We need to raise a minimum of $2 million in order to fulfill next year’s program allocations,” Olson said.
Failing to do so by the time the time the campaign ends on Jan. 31 “will, unfortunately, result in across-the-board funding cuts, dependent on the deficit,” Olson said.
People who haven’t made year-end contributions might consider “that a gift to Great Rivers United Way funds effective solutions that are as comprehensive and interconnected as the problems we face,” she said.
“Gifts made or postmarked by Dec. 31 may be credited toward your 2018 taxes,” she said.
