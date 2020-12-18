Sam Schneider, 18, joins race for La Crosse mayor

A sixth individual has entered the race for mayor of La Crosse, with Sam Schneider announcing his candidacy Thursday.
Schneider, 18, is a lifelong La Crosse resident and owner of All Around Cleaning Crew, according to his campaign release,
“I am running for mayor of La Crosse because I love our city and look forward to getting more citizens, especially more young people, involved in La Crosse city government,” said Schneider. “I have the energy and enthusiasm to do a great job for the people of La Crosse, and since I’m not part of the establishment, I’m not locked into the old ways.”
Schneider officially filed Thursday morning, but began door-to-door campaigning prior. Issues Schneider intends to focus his campaign on include neighborhood safety, support for neighborhood policing, consolidation of city resources for "a unified approach to helping people affected by COVID," street repairs, affordable housing, drug issues, and reducing property taxes.
“Business as usual ain’t gonna cut it going forward in these difficult and uncertain times. It’s time to take a whole new look at problems facing our city. I can do that because I’m not part of the old guard, therefore I have the freedom to bring in new people and new ideas,” Schneider said.
Schneider says he is involved in political, church and charitable organizations and "cut out for" the work of mayor.
“I’m not saying I have all the answers, nobody has all the answers, but I will bring people and stakeholders together to come up with the best answers for La Crosse. I’m a good bet for voters because I don’t have any political baggage and I’m not beholden to anyone other than to the people of La Crosse themselves," Schneider says. I love my city and will devote my full-time and energy to making La Crosse a better place to live for all citizens. My motto is: I’m working for you!"
Schneider joins Vicki Markussen, Jessica Olson, Martin Gaul, Mitch Reynolds and Christopher Stolpa in the Mayoral race.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.