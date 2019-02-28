American schoolgirl Samantha Smith lived during the Cold War, a conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. At that time, there was always something on television and in the news magazines about missiles and nuclear bombs. Samantha had learned in school about the devastation caused by World War II and she had watched a science show in which scientists said a nuclear war would destroy everything. So, when Samantha and her mother read a 1982 Time magazine about the United States and Russia, she had a simple question for Soviet leader Yuri Andropov. Her mother suggested that Samantha write him a letter and she did, asking him the question, “Are you going to wage a nuclear war against the United States?” She received a personal reply along with an invitation to her and her family to visit the Soviet Union, which they did in 1983, thus making her the youngest U.S. goodwill ambassador. Samantha swam with Soviet children, visited Red Square and met Soviet citizens. Samantha’s question after the trip became, “I mean, if we could be friends by just getting to know each other better, then what are our countries really arguing about?” In 1985, Samantha died in an airplane crash and her mother later started the Samantha Smith Foundation that sponsored Soviet–American exchanges for 10 years.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
