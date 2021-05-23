 Skip to main content
Samantha Wais, Holmen third-grade teacher
Samantha Wais, Holmen third-grade teacher

In a year incredibly different than any other students have seen, Ms. Wais has done an amazing job of keeping things as "normal" as possible. The structure, support, and patience she has provided when learning online or in the classroom has helped her students continue to grow and learn.

Now that students are back in the classroom, her ability to provide an engaging learning environment is closing many of the gaps and preparing students for the next steps. Thank you to Ms. Wais for making learning fun and thriving through all the obstacles put before you and your class this year by COVID-19.

Stacy Lockington, Holmen

