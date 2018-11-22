The problems that flooding inflicted on residents of Coon Valley and other Vernon County towns in August go far beyond ruined homes and businesses, as health problems continue long after waters recede.
Those health difficulties include poor water quality, mold, mildew and stress, Sandy Brekke told about 150 people during her presentation on health equity Wednesday at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
During his welcome, English Lutheran Pastor Mark Solyst said, "Equity in health care is right down the center of what we do. In a rich country, health care ought to be a right, not a privilege."
Brekke cited the American Medical Association’s assertion that “climate change is the biggest health problem" facing society and noted effects such as “Coon Valley was all flooded, and California is burning.”
Like many disasters, such occurrences often affect the people least likely to have insurance and least able to rebuild their homes and lives, said Brekke, a senior population health consultant at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and director of the St. Clare Health Mission for the uninsured and underinsured in La Crosse.
Coon Valley “wasn’t a one-off,” she said. “As polar ice caps melt, they are finding bacteria never seen before.”
Solving such domino-effect health concerns is a daunting task that goes beyond health care institutions, also needing action among businesses, government and education, Brekke said.
For example, building infrastructure requires attention to providing healthy options, such as bike lanes, walking paths and determining whether residents have access to food or are being confined to food deserts, she said.
“We all benefit when everybody is healthy and can achieve,” Brekke said during the program, one of a series of monthly Community Conversations that the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition sponsors.
“La Crosse is doing great things, and is ahead of the curve” in many respects, she said, while other areas are flailing.
Health equity goes beyond health care, and “health is not just absence of illness,” she said.
Brekke cited the World Health Organization’s definition of health as a state of physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."
“For me, when we talk about whether health care is a right or a privilege, it is a right,” she said. “For us to think anything else goes against our humanity.”
When it comes to discussing quality of life and longevity, she said, “I would argue that quality of life is more important.”
Achieving health equity means removing barriers to good health, such as poverty, lack of insurance, inaccessibility to care, inability to find jobs and affordable housing, and other factors, she said, also noting that 25 million people in the United States have no access to health insurance.
It requires taking wider view of factors that detract from the quest, she said.
“I would say that, in La Crosse, we have a race issue, and we have to confront it head-on,” Brekke said. “We have to be aware of what’s going on in neighborhoods.”
Asked for solutions, she said, “We spend a lot of money downstream” on problems that already are entrenched.
Brekke, one of the driving forces behind the formation of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, said the lion’s share of grant funding goes to programs for homeless people instead of preventing homeless situations in the first place.
“We would save a whole bunch of money if we kept people in their homes,” Brekke said.
She agreed that people also must shoulder responsibility for their actions, but that requires collective thinking and efforts to ease stressors that erode responsibility.
Smoking, for example, she said, is common among impoverished clients of the St. Clare Health Mission — many of whom have jobs but don’t make enough to escape poverty.
“Even some of the volunteers say, ‘If they can afford cigarettes, they should be able to afford health care,” Brekke observed. “But poverty lowers coping skills, and tobacco companies target lower-income people.”
The Affordable Care Act “is being eroded — that’s a fact,” she said, noting that the numbers of people seeking care at St. Clare dropped by one-third after Obamacare was enacted.
A review of the mission’s activities recently revealed that, as she feared and expected, the number of people seeking free care are rising again.
“We are hearing more about universal health care,” she said, adding that even some people on the right are becoming more open to that option.
When Brekke, a nurse, and her late husband, Eric Brekke, lived in England during his hospital residency, she said she became a fan of the universal care there.
“No matter what anybody thinks politically, it is the only way,” Brekke said.
“It doesn’t mean it’s free for everybody,” but a broad social system and support network prevents illness, she said.
A woman of healthy stock but short stature, who was a gymnast at Central High School in La Crosse and also ran track and cross-country, Brekke said she was puzzled when the English hospital’s protocol deemed hers as a risky birth after their son, Andrew, was born.
“They have way more emphasis on social services,” she said, and the risky label meant “we didn’t have a social network. It was so totally different.”
So the British health care system provided a social worker for two weeks who visited daily, showed her how to navigate the waters of being a first-time mom and helped the Brekkes cultivate a social network, she said.
“I hope in my lifetime, there is universal health care” in the United States, Brekke said.
