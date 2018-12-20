Rudolph may have his red nose out of joint after Santa hopped a train to deliver Christmas joy and presents to pediatrics patients at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
On the other hand, kids and adults alike were happy as clams when they saw Santa and the missus disembark from the BNSF train Wednesday evening behind Gundersen.
Santa’s arrival on railroad tracks that many people have believed are abandoned took place at 5:30 p.m. — when the Christmas light-festooned locomotive and caboose shone so bright you could even say they glowed.
The tracks — with history rooted in La Crosse’s early days, when that particular iron horse was dubbed the “Appendectomy Limited” — still carry a train there once a night. It stops at the hospital to pick up recyclables and at City Brewery several blocks north for pick-ups and drop-offs.
The creation of the unofficial polar express for Santa, his wife and elves arose as BNSF workers were mulling an idea challenge to determine “what we can do to positively impact ourselves and others,” said Clint Jackson, the rail line’s operations superintendent.
In the past, the workers have contributed to Toys for Tots, and the brainstorming evolved into the goal of “deliver toys to somebody in need … a specific group of people locally,” Jackson said. “We always support the national, but also local to local.”
The goal was refined into arranging the Santa stop, a project that was six months in the planning, smoothing out issues such as determining the engine and caboose needed, as well as number of BNSF workers needed to pull it off; getting corporate approval; arranging details with Gundersen officials; deciding parameters for gifts, and other details.
They even had a backup plan if there had been a heavy snow, in which case they would have set up a tent at Santa’s jumping-off point, where he would have tarried a bit to mix with fans before scooting into the hospital with gifts.
Also to be considered were the logistics of being able to stop a slow-moving, two-car train on a dime. Obviously, full speed was out of the question, considering that the average locomotive these days packs more than 44,000 rp (reindeer power, roughly 7,000 horsepower), or the equivalent of more than 10 2013 Ford Shelby GT500s, extrapolating from some comparative calculations.
Between 20 and 25 BNSF workers were involved in the planning and execution, Jackson said.
They also picked out toys for Santa to hand out, with most of them being remote-controlled toys, tractors, etc., he said, adding that they aimed to provide “something hands-on” for the children.
“A lot of them were things we would buy for our own kids,” he confessed.
“The kids (in the hospital) were ecstatic, and that was really exciting for all of us,” he said. “It was such a good feeling.”
The BNSF workers retained their high spirits Thursday, and Jackson said he assumed the pedes patients did, too, also speculating that they will remember the night Santa visited them in the hospital for a lifetime.
Patients’ siblings weren’t left out in the cold but rather also received gifts, he said.
“We didn’t want to segregate them,” Jackson said. “Their lives also are impacted when their siblings are in the hospital.”
BNSF leaders were so impressed with the effort that the BNSF Foundation also donated $5,000 to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, said Amy McBeth, BNSF’s regional public affairs director.
“Those funds stay in the area,” she said.
The gift project also included Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare several blocks away at 700 West Ave., Jackson said.
“We can’t match the experience without tracks in front of that hospital,” Jackson acknowledged, adding that BNSF workers nonetheless delivered toys to Mayo-Franciscan Thursday for pediatric patients there.
Jackson also said he reminisced with Chris Stauffer of Gundersen’s media relations department about the days when the rail line carried passenger trains that stopped at the hospital to drop off surgery patients, thereby earning the nickname of the “Appendectomy Limited.”
The hospital has photos on a wall featuring the story of those early-1900s days of BNSF, which then was called the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy railroad, he said.
After dropping off patients, the trains proceeded downtown and dropped off other passengers at The Freighthouse, now a restaurant, he said.
“We have that history,” he said.
