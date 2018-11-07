Santa and Mrs. Claus will be strolling the streets from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday during the Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Holiday Open House.
The Clauses will be spreading holiday cheer and promoting their downtown workshop, which will be at 500 Main St. through the month of December.
Meanwhile, more than 50 downtown businesses will participate in the open house with extended store hours, great gifts, special events and open house refreshments. DMI encourages everyone to come and enjoy the festivities at the social event of the season.
Additionally, don’t miss the “Lighting of the Tree” at Grounded Patio Café at 6 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and carolers will be spreading holiday cheer at the lighting and throughout downtown.
For hours and more information about Santa’s Downtown Workshop, visit http://www.lacrossedowntown.com/ or call 608-784-0440. Stay updated on DMI by visiting its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMainstreet/.
