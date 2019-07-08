The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation will sponsor a Loggers game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Loggers Field, 1225 Caledonia St.
The foundation will also pledge more than $13,000 to the partners that “Live Sara Style.”
“Living Sara Style” is a way of living that promotes Sara Rose Hougom’s zest for life and her love for other people. Sara had a gift of making people smile and laugh, and brought out the best in others.
The evening will begin with Sherry Hougom speaking before the first pitch. At this time, the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation will present checks to these groups and individuals:
- Staff and matches from Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Staff and kids from the Boys and Girls Club
- La Crosse police officers and Blue Crew, an Officer and Teen mentorship program
- Police officers from West Salem, Holmen, Onalaska and Campbell and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department
- West Salem High School scholarship recipients McKenna Timm and Alyson Graef
- The Park and Rec Youth Association
- Little Dancer Olivia Engel
- Sara Pack program leaders and KAMO
After the first pitch, the evening will be filled with food, treats, gifts, smiles and memories for kids. This will be a chance to show appreciation to local law enforcement and their families for everything they do for their communities.
With any questions, contact Sherry Hougom at shougom1@gmail.com or call 608-792-1045.
