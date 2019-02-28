Sarah Brady became the most visible voice for gun control after her husband James suffered a permanently disabling head wound in the failed assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981. James Brady was serving as press secretary to Reagan at the time. Sarah and James became active in working for a lobbying group, Handgun Control Inc., which was later named the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Sarah Brady was grieved by her husband’s gun wound and she became furious when she saw their six-year-old son playing with a real gun he had found in his uncle’s truck. Her relentless work with the Brady Campaign to achieve new gun-control legislation, commonly known as the Brady Bill, was finally successful when the bill was passed in 1993. It was officially the Brady Handgun Violence Protection Act and mandated federal background checks and waiting periods for handgun purchases. Sarah Brady also worked in Virginia as a public-school teacher and in various capacities with the Republican National Committee. Today, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence is a nonprofit organization with a stated mission to, “…cut gun deaths in half by 2025 through awareness campaigns and policies aimed at keeping guns out of dangerous hands.”
