Do you ever find yourself staring at food packaging on the shelves at the grocery store and wondering, “What does all this mean?” You are not alone. Year after year, new food products enter the grocery store. These items come with trendy terms and numerous claims about packaging. Read on to learn more about commonly used food marketing lingo.

Organic: Foods that carry the USDA organic seal are produced without any synthetic fertilizers, growth hormones, artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. Organic foods also do not contain any GMOs (genetically modified organism). Farms and food producers must be inspected by the USDA to confirm their organic status.

There are three levels of organic claims for food:

“100% Organic” — The product is completely organic or made of only organic ingredients

“Organic” — At least 95% of the ingredients are organic

“Made with organic ingredients” — At least 70% organic ingredients; these products do not qualify for a USDA organic seal

Natural: There is no formal or standardized definition of the term “natural”, but the FDA does consider it to mean that nothing artificial or synthetic has been added to the food product. This does not cover food production methods, such as the use of pesticides, or manufacturing methods, such as thermal technologies, pasteurization or irradiation.

Free range: This term applies only to poultry and is regulated by the USDA. It indicates simply that the animals have been “allowed access to the outside.” The USDA does not specify the quality or size of the outside range, nor the duration of time an animal must have access to the outside.

Grass fed vs. pasture raised: These terms do not have a standardized definition from the USDA or FDA, but some independent organizations do provide a certification. Grass Fed means the animals were fed only grass their entire lives; they have not been fed corn, grain or other feed. Pasture Raised animals have continuous access to pastures and eat grass most of their lives, but may have been feed grain during some seasons.

GMO free: This means the product does not contain any ingredients that have been changed genetically from their original form. There is no USDA or FDA certification for this. There are independent groups that provide certification. If you see a stamp or seal, look up the organization to check their standards.

No added sugar: If the label says no sugar has been added, that can be true; however, it does not mean the product does not contain any sugar at all. Let’s take yogurt as an example. The label reads 20 grams total of sugar and includes 8 grams of added sugar. What this means is that one serving of the product contains 8 grams of added sugar and 12 grams of naturally occurring sugar for a total of 20 grams of sugar.

Made with real fruit: This is not a standardized term and does not require specific amounts of fruit. There could only be a small amount of fruit and the fruit may not even be the main flavor of the food. Be sure to check the label and ingredient list.

Whole wheat: This term only means that the product contains some whole wheat. Producers may still use refined white flour. It is important to check the food label and ingredients and make sure it says “100% whole wheat”.

Processed vs. unprocessed: These terms are misunderstood. Many people think of processed foods as unhealthy packaged foods that contain empty calories and many additives while assuming unprocessed foods are not canned, frozen or packaged. According to the USDA, processed refers to foods that have undergone a “change of character,” with an example being a whole piece of fruit (unprocessed) vs. a cut and peeled fruit (processed). It technically meets the definition of “processed,” but it doesn’t contain additives or empty calories.

Whole: There is no standardized definition of whole foods. Whole foods generally refer to foods that are not processed or refined and do not have any added ingredients.

Keep in mind that none of these label terms or claims mean that the food item is healthy. You should still read the food label carefully to see how much saturated and trans fats, sodium, added sugars, etc. the food item contains and factor this in for your overall health.

Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

Makes 2 servings (1½ cup per serving)

Ingredients

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 (8 ounce) bag tricolor coleslaw mix

2 cups shelled edamame, unthaw if frozen

¼ cup reduced sodium teriyaki sauce

Directions

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add coleslaw mix to skillet stirring until the cabbage begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in edamame and teriyaki sauce. Continue stirring until edamame are heated through and sauce thickens, about 1 minute more.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 250 calories, 12 g fat, 17 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 8 g dietary fiber, 670 mg sodium

Fruity Pear Salsa

Makes 4 servings (4 graham crackers per serving)

Ingredients

1 pear, cored and finely chopped

1 apple, cored and finely chopped

2 kiwifruit, peeled and finely chopped

1 orange, peeled and finely chopped

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

16 cinnamon graham crackers

Directions

Combine chopped fruit in medium-sized bowl. Pour honey and lemon juice over fruit; gently toss. Scoop up bites of fruit salsa using cinnamon graham crackers.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 240 calories, 0 g fat, 3 g protein, 53 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 80 mg sodium