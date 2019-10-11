{{featured_button_text}}

The nonprofit organization p.s. i love you inc. would like to thank the community for supporting our first fundraiser, Pictures with a Purpose, on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Because of your generosity, we are able to support families struggling through a difficult diagnosis or other life obstacle by providing legacy photography, videos and documentaries to memorialize a loved one. Learn more at: www.psiloveyouinc.org

Sarah Petersen, La Crosse

Sarah Petersen is founder of p.s. i love you.

