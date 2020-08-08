× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Art Market begins Saturday

The Saturday Art Market will kick off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and continue each Saturday through Oct. 10 in the Main Street Plaza in downtown La Crosse.

This event will feature artists who were planning to exhibit at Artspire and aims to offer local artisans an opportunity to share and sell their art.

Community partners such as Downtown Mainstreet, the La Crosse Arts Initiative and the Pump House Regional Arts Center will host this event to help artisans sell their art in a safe, outdoor and socially distanced manner.

Continuing events are dependent upon weather and recommendations by the La Crosse County Health Department.

Additional information and sign-up forms for artists can be found at lacrossedowntown.com/saturdayartmarket.

