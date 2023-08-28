A fundraising event held Saturday will help Hope Village build up affordable housing options in Chippewa Falls and add children's equipment at its tiny homes location.

The current capital campaign also has $3 matching grant for every $1 donated.

A family fun event Saturday hosted by radio station WWIB 103.7 donated all proceeds to the organization and also recognized the 50th anniversary of the radio station in the Chippewa Valley.

Along with vendors, food trucks, inflatables and yard games, local band 513FREE took the stage for a special reunion performance, as well as nationally recognized artist Jason Gray.

This was one of a multitude of fundraising events in Chippewa Falls in recent months for Hope Village-Tiny Housing Alternatives.

Hope Village started in 2016 because the homeless shelter in Chippewa Falls had closed its doors in 2014. Hope Village is a nonprofit providing temporary tiny housing for the housing insecure in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives and services to people experiencing homelessness.

The homes at Hope Village tiny housing community don't have running water, but a central community building offers showers and laundry facilities, a shared kitchen, some office space and community space for people to gather.

Mike Cohoon, director of Hope Village-Tiny Housing Alternatives, said the current capital campaign drive primarily seeks to fund affordable housing. He also said there’s an added incentive to donate now.

“So every dollar in the capital campaign will get matched by $3 in grants,” he said Saturday.

Part of the money will also go to erecting outdoor play equipment for children living at Hope Village.

Although the Hope Village campus space currently has about 10 houses, together those homes housed more than a dozen children in July 2023, Cohoon said. One house had six people living in it, including three preschoolers and a middle schooler, he said.

Because of this, the staff has added a bike rack, replete with donated bikes for the kids. Now, Cohoon and board members want to create a proper playground as well.

“Last month, in our tiny houses alone, we had 14 children on the Hope Village site, so we'd like to put in a playground,” he said.

Cohoon said he believes the need for family housing is growing. Many of the tiny houses were built with the goal of housing people who were combating homelessness or joblessness.

“We're starting to see more and more families than when we first started,” Cohoon said.

With a look to the future and current needs of Hope Village residents, Cohoon, board members, volunteers and supporters of Hope Village are looking to raise a combined total of $2.7 million for the two projects.

To date, the nonprofit has raised $2.2 million, bringing the organization within $500,000 of its goal.