The National Weather Service has confirmed that two weak, brief tornadoes touched down Saturday in Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
The tornadoes formed during a cluster of strong to severe storms that moved eastward, the second of three storms to hit the area between Friday evening and Saturday.
The tornado in Trempealeau County touched down at 9:10 a.m. in a corn field west of Waller Lane, crossed Hwy. 54 east of Stuhr Road, and dissipated at the edge of the woods.
Altogether, it traveled 0.8 miles in two minutes. The tornado had 80 moh winds at peak strength. Tornadoes with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph are classified as weak tornadoes under the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
The Jackson County tornado touched down at 9:14 a.m. in the woods near the intersection of West Indies Road and Isbell Road, crossed Hwy. 54, and dissipated in a wooded area just east of Jennings Road. Altogether, it traveled 1.6 miles in four minutes. At its peak, the tornado had 85 mph winds.
Both had a maximum width of 50 yards.
These types of tornadoes are not common, but not unusual to this area either, said Dave Lawrence, a National Weather Service meteorologist in La Crosse. They happen once or twice a year in this area, Lawrence said.
During a line of thunderstorms, such as the one moving east Saturday morning, you sometimes get localized gusts hitting the horizontal line of wind at a right angle, Lawrence said.
These south to north bursts cause the line to bulge or bow, like a comma drawn from the bottom up.
"Where that surge of wind occurs, that causes a spinning motion" to form a type of tornado known as quasi-linear convective system tornadoes, Lawrence said.
These QLCS tornadoes tend to be weaker on the Fujita scale than the killer twisters formed from supercell thunderstorms, which are much rarer in this area, Lawrence said.
No injuries or deaths were reported in association to the tornadoes.
Wind damage from the series of storms was more widespread that the damage from the two tornadoes, said Logan Lee, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in La Crosse.
Damaging winds from 60 to 70 mph were reported Friday, along with very heavy rainfall. The second storm cluster brought more wind and rain, resulting in some flash floods. The third thunderstorm complex brought winds between 60 and 75 mph.
Areas north of La Crosse reported between 1 to 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period. Areas of southeast Minnesota north of Rochester reported 2 to 3 inches of rain within 24 hours, Lee said.
There were multiple reports of downed trees and branches in Galesville Saturday morning.
A semi-truck was reported blown off Hwy. 10 in southwest Neillsville.
Rochester’s weather radio transmitter is currently offline. The disruption is believed to be caused by Saturday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.
