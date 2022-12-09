Sauk County issues warrant for convicted rapist in new case

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett has ordered an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a Baraboo resident before stealing property while out on bond in a La Crosse County case.

Jeremy I. Wrencher, 27, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping and theft of less than $2,500 in movable property.

There is no address listed on his case in Sauk County, but Wrencher was convicted of committing third-degree sexual assault in August 2016 while living in La Crosse. His most recent address as of May was Stanley Correctional Institution, though according to court records he would have been released in August.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County:

Wrencher walked into an unlocked Baraboo home in October, where the victim was living, and raped the resident. The victim ran to a neighbor’s home for help after being sexually assaulted and upon returning, found that both Wrencher and a Playstation 4 console were gone.

A La Crosse County probationary agent told a Baraboo police detective in the case that Wrencher has not been compliant with the conditions of his parole since Sept. 7. Wrencher was sentenced in October 2017 to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to the count of sexual assault. Conditions of that parole include no contact with the victim, her family or anyone under the age of 18, no computers or internet access and Wrencher was ordered not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

The charge was initially a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child by threat or use of force.

Through investigation, police have found that Wrencher may be living in New Lisbon and goes by “Isaiah” or “Fiji” on social media accounts, like the messaging app Snapchat. He has irregular shaped blemishes on his upper body near his collarbones which may be scars.

Wrencher has also been convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, modified from an original charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child in September 2015.

A La Crosse County Circuit Court judge ordered Wrencher to a year of probation for the conviction in August 2016, which was revoked in November 2016. Circuit Court Judge Romona Gonzalez ordered Wrencher to serve 9 months in the county jail. He was not required to register as a sex offender at that time. Another judge, Scott Horne, ordered him to register for the minimum time, 15 years, when he was convicted in 2017.

Wrencher was charged again in June 2020 in La Crosse County. He faces misdemeanor charges of battery by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Gonzalez authorized a warrant for his arrest Oct. 25 in that case. Wrencher was released on a signature bond June 4.

The felony charge of sexual assault in the Sauk County case carries a modifier requiring lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders with a repeater status.