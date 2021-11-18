'Save Our Steinways' gala set for Weber Center

A New Year’s Eve Gala to benefit the “Save Our Steinways” fund at Viterbo University will be held from 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

The evening will feature live music by jazz quartet Dave Marck, Greg Balfany, Karyn Quinn, and Rich McDonald and cabaret entertainment by Kayla Shue, Carter Semb and Nancy Allen. The event will also include champagne toasts, appetizers, party favors, and a cash bar.

Tickets for the gala are $70, and only 120 will be sold. To purchase tickets, contact the Viterbo University Advancement Office at 608-796-3070 or advancement@viterbo.edu. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Dec. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0