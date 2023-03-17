Saving the world, one egg at a time: Ukrainian egg decorating class offered at Holmen Area Community Center

According to an ancient Ukrainian legend, a chained evil monster under the earth will escape and wreck havoc throughout the world unless an abundance of Ukrainian eggs are created.

“We need more people involved in saving the world,” said Betsy Midthun, Ukrainian egg artist, “one egg at a time.”

With distressing news continuing to come out of Ukraine, the Holmen Area Community Center is offering a peaceful and hopeful alternative: an art class creating colorful eggs utilizing traditional designs, symbolism and methods.

The class will be taught by Midthun, who was first introduced to the technique in the 1980s. In 2022, she renewed her interest in the craft due to the war in Ukraine. Utilizing a wax-dye technique named pysanky, which means “to write,” the class provides instruction for beginners on how to create a special egg decorated with symbolic colors and designs.

“The tradition of Ukrainian eggs dates back to the pre-Christian era,” Midthun said. “Raw eggs, symbolizing life and believed to contain great powers, were decorated in springtime and considered a talisman against evil.”

Midthun said the decorating technique involves drawing with bees wax on a raw egg before dipping it in successive dye baths. “It’s not only fascinating but meditative and relaxing … except if you drop the raw egg,” she said.

HACC will host three, three-hour classes: 1 p.m. April 2, 1:30 p.m. April 4 and 6 p.m. April 5. The classes are limited to 12-15 participants; children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $25 for HACC members, $30 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.holmencc.org or call HACC at 608-399-1870.