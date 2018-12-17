Scarcity and high prices continue to be the story in the Wisconsin home market, and La Crosse County is no different, according to data released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The La Crosse County housing market remained steady in November, with little change to the median price of a home compared with November of last year, according to data released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“Inventory has been a problem in most regions around the state and in most price ranges over the last year,” WRA board chairman Jean Stefaniak said.
The median price of a home was $175,000, down 0.6 percent from $175,990 in November 2017. Home sales were down 15 percent in November compared with last year, from 134 to 113.
La Crosse County’s median price through the entire year through the end of November is $187,000, up 6.9 percent from $175,000 year to date in November 2017. Year-to-date sales show little difference, going up 0.5 percent to 1,377 from 1,300 last year.
La Crosse’s neighbors, including Monroe, Vernon, Jackson and Trempealeau counties, also saw increases in the year-to-date median prices and small increases in sales.
Vernon County’s rose 10.5 percent from $138,500 to $153,000. It also saw a 10 percent increase in year-to-date sales.
Monroe County’s housing market saw a 4.7 percent increase in year-to-date median price and 1.2 percent increase in sales, from 490 to 496.
Jackson County’s year-to-date sales increased 2 percent to 208, and the median price remained steady.
Chippewa County saw about a 7 percent increase in year-to-date prices and a 7.4 percent decrease in sales.
Statewide, prices keep rising and sales are slightly down compared with last year.
“Unless we have a phenomenal December for home sales, it looks like we will come up a little short of last year’s sales totals,” Stefaniak said.
