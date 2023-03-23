NORWALK — Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a free Community Health Resource Fair at its Norwalk location.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 200 W. North St. in tandem with the Norwalk Grand Reopening. There will be opportunities to tour the newly renovated Health Center facility.

No registration is required for the public walk-in event featuring valuable health and community resources from local organizations, free health screenings and access to COVID-19 vaccines. English and Spanish speakers will be onsite to assist with questions.

"Our goal is to welcome the community to our newly renovated space while connecting them with important organizations and resources that are available in our communities. We also want to provide access to free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines,” explained Jenny Nottestad, population health specialist for the health centers. “If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, it is not too late. Vaccines are still available at no cost to patients, which may change after the Public Health Emergency ends May 11.

At the health fair, the Pfizer primary series will be available for ages 6 months and older. Pfizer bivalent boosters will also be available for ages 5 years and older. Parents or guardians of the 6 months to 4-year-old age group can call Scenic Bluffs at (608) 654-5100 to schedule a time and place for their child to receive the bivalent booster.