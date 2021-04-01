Scenic Bluffs Health Center awarded $1.8 million grant from American Rescue Plan

Scenic Bluffs Health Center has been awarded $1.8 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan to assist in expanding the non-profit's COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations.

The American Rescue Plan is investing to support vaccine access in rural and underserved communities, and Scenic Bluffs can utilize the funds to expand coronavirus vaccination efforts, testing and treatment in addition to providing preventative and primary health care services to those who are at high risk for the virus.

The grant will also go toward expanding operational capacity and physical infrastructure and acquiring mobile care units.

“Our Community Health Centers have been on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and are critical to providing quality care, especially in our rural regions,” said Rep. Ron Kind, co-chair of the House Rural Health Care Coalition and part of the Subcommittee on Health for the Ways and Means Committee. “I’m glad to see the American Rescue Plan delivering the support our Community Health Centers need as they work to get shots in arms and protect Wisconsinites from this virus.”

